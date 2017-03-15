STORM AFTERMATH: Latest | NYC Schools Open | Other School Closings | Transit | TrafficForecast | Severe Weather Guide | Send Photos | Live Blog | Storm Photos | Storm Videos | Shoveling Safety Tips | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police: Man Left With Broken Bones After Violent Assault At Brooklyn Burger Joint

March 15, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Crime, Erin Logan, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a group of men wanted in a brutal assault and robbery in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The 37 year-old victim is in critical condition after four men punched, kicked, and hit him with his cane at Texas Chicken and Burgers on Ocean Avenue on March 1, authorities say.

Police say the victim offered to help the two of the men pay for their meal at the restaurant before he was attacked. Two more men then joined in, kicking him in the head and body, and beating him with his cane, CBS2’s Erin Logan reported.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a fifth man apparently stealing something from the victim before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for broken bones, contusions and lacerations.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

