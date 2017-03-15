Ex-Jet Darrelle Revis Due In Court Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has a court date in Pittsburgh on Wednesday on charges alleging he was in a fight with two men in Pittsburgh last month.
Revis’ attorney has said the seven-time Pro Bowler was physically assaulted by a group of at least five people and that Revis “feared for his safety.” Police say the fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis, who grabbed the phone and tried to delete it. Other men joined the fracas and two men say they were punched and knocked out, but Revis’ attorney has said he’s not responsible for their injuries.
The altercation occurred around 2:45 a.m. Feb. 12 in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.
Revis, 31, faces two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a misdemeanor.
The Jets released Revis shortly after the Feb. 12 incident and he’s yet to sign with another team. Coach Todd Bowles said the arrest did not factor into the team’s decision to part ways with the 10-year veteran.
Revis is from Aliquippa and starred at the University of Pittsburgh before the Jets drafted him 2007.
