Dog Recently Saved From Chinese Meat Trade Gets Loose In Soho, Found By NYPD Outside Lincoln Tunnel

March 15, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Animal Haven rescue, Pandy dog

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dog recently rescued from the dog meat trade in China by Animal Haven in Soho got loose from her handler during the blizzard Tuesday.

Animal Haven posted a plea on Facebook for people to keep their eyes peeled for “Pandy,” who ran 40 blocks from Soho to the Lincoln Tunnel during the snowstorm.   

She was found by the NYPD just as she was about to enter the tunnel.

“The sweet angel’s paws are a bit beat up from the journey so we are caring for her and just giving her tons of love. She also seems to need some sleep. Well, we’d all be pretty tired too after sprinting over 40 blocks in the snow,” Animal Haven said.

If you’d like to adopt Pandy, please visit animalhavenshelter.org.

