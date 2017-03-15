CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Pedro Hernandez Lawyer: New Jurors In Etan Patz Retrial Knew Old Jurors Were In Court

Atty Alice Fontier Says Verdict Should Be Thrown Out March 15, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Etan Patz, Pedro Hernandez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawyers for the man convicted in a retrial of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 say the verdict should be thrown out because the new jury knew members of the first jury were in court.

Alice Fontier said in court papers filed Wednesday that her client Pedro Hernandez could not have gotten a fair trial. She said one juror deliberating at the retrial and one alternate juror knew about former jurors who attended proceedings and sat with Stan Patz, Etan’s father.

Hernandez was convicted of murder on February 14.

Etan’s case captivated the nation. He was one of the first children to be pictured on milk cartons after he vanished May 25, 1979 on his way to school.

Fontier said a court officer told the new jury that the old jury was there.

