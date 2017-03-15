Man Arrested In Connection To Brutal Beating On Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’ve arrested one of the men who allegedly chased down another man and punched and kicked him repeatedly on the Lower East Side last week

23-year-old Nawang Choying, of Queens, has been taken into custody and has been charged with gang assault, according to police.

Held to the ground and beaten, surveillance video outside 156 Orchard St. shows the 24-year-old victim, William Franco, trying to cover his head while two men kick, stomp, and punch him into the pavement around 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police sources told CBS2 Franco and the two men had gotten into an altercation at a nearby bar right before that attack.

The police sources say Franco claims he never met the attackers before Friday morning.

One witness said the attack was so horrific that he has not been able to stop replaying it in his mind.

The video shows the victim protectively covering his head with his hands while the men unleash the kicks and punches.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious condition, police said.

His mother lives about a block away from where the attack happened. CBS2’s Jessica Borg spoke exclusively with her Saturday.

“He’s alright, he’s OK, he doesn’t want to speak,” she said at the time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.