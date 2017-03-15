Suspect Wanted In 31 Burglaries In Ridgewood, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who is suspected in 31 different burglaries in Ridgewood, Queens in recent months.

The incidents happened between Friday, Dec. 30 and this past Monday.

• On Friday, Dec. 30 between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., someone got into a home at Grove Street and Fairview Avenue and took $5,000 cash and $10,000 in jewelry. The victim, a 43-year-old man, discovered the burglary upon returning to his apartment, police said.

• Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, a 38-year-old woman came into her apartment near Menahan Street and Seneca Avenue and heard footsteps inside, police said. The woman entered and saw a man’s brown boots and dark jeans as he fled on the fire escape. The man did not get anything, police said.

• On Monday, Jan. 9 between 8:50 a.m. and 6 p.m., someone entered a home through a window next to the fire escape at a home near Grove Street and Woodward Avenue, police said. The suspect took a Pandora bracelet with one round charm, a pair of earrings, a ring and necklaces, police said. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, reported the incident to police upon returning home at 6:15 p.m. and discovering the burglary.

• On Thursday, Jan. 12 between 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m., a suspect got into a home through a window on the fire escape near Linden Street and Cypress Avenue, a suspect a home entered through a window on the fire escape and took two bracelets, four necklaces, and two rings from a jewelry box in a woman’s bedroom. The 40-year-old victim discovered the burglary when she got home, police said.

• On Monday, Jan. 16, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the suspect got into another home through a fire escape window near Onderdonk and 69th avenues and took a necklace, rings and an earring and $2,000, police said. The 43-year-old victim found out about the burglary upon returning home.

• Between 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, the suspect got into another apartment through a fire escape window at 64th and Madison streets and took a plastic bag with $100 in perfume. The victim, a 62-year-old man, found out about the burglary upon returning from Florida.

• On Thursday, Jan. 23 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a suspect got into another apartment in the same building at 64th and Madison streets through the same fire escape window and took a camera, an Apple MacBook Pro, an external hard drive, a Steve Madden bag and other items. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, reported the incident to police after she got home.

• On Friday, Jan. 27 between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., the suspect entered an apartment through a kitchen window at Gates and St. Nicholas avenues and took $1,500 from a dresser drawer. The 55-year-old woman who lived in the apartment discovered the burglary upon returning home.

• On Friday, Jan. 27 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., a suspect entered an apartment at Cypress and Madison streets through a fire escape window, and took $4,000 and a gold opal ring. The victim, a 33-year-old man, reported the incident upon returning home, police said.

• On Thursday, Feb. 2 between 7:55 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., a suspect entered an apartment at Seneca Avenue and Menahan Street through a fire escape window and took jewelry, police said. The 57-year-old woman who lived in the apartment discovered the burglary upon getting home.

• Around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, a suspect got into an apartment at Grove Street and Woodward Avenue through a fire escape, police said. A 38-year-old man called police when heard footsteps coming from the apartment above his, which he knew to be vacant, police said. Nothing was taken.

• On Wednesday, Feb. 8 between 9 a.m. and 9:20 p.m., the suspect got into an apartment through a fire escape at Cypress Avenue and Harman Street and took $1,900 from a suitcase, police said. The victim, a 56-year-old man, found out about the burglary after getting home.

• Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, a 36-year-old woman came home to her apartment near Woodbine Street and St. Nicholas Avenue and noticed her kitchen window was propped open with a broomstick, and her bedroom was ransacked, police said. Nothing was taken.

• Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in a different apartment in the building at Woodbine Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, a 23-year-old woman was asleep in her bedroom when she was awakened by a loud noise coming from the front door of her apartment, police said. A suspect with a flashlight entered the woman’s bedroom, and the woman screamed and called 911, police said. The suspect fled through the front door, and the victim later discovered that the door frame was damaged and the deadbolt lock had been broken off.

• Between 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 and 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, the suspect got into an apartment near Harman Street and Seneca Avenue and took $6,000 from a nightstand and $340 from the kitchen table, police said. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, reported the incident to police upon returning home from work and discovering the burglary, police said.

• Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, a 38-year-old man reported to police that he returned to his apartment in near Cypress Avenue and Menahan Street after a vacation with his wife and children, and found out that the window near the fire escape was open and the couch had been moved away from the window, police said. Nothing was taken.

• Around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, a 25-year-old woman told police she returned home from work to her apartment at Seneca Avenue and Weirfield Street and found that several rooms had been ransacked by someone who got in through a fire escape window. Nothing was taken.

• On Thursday, Feb. 23, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., a suspect got into an apartment at Palmetto Street and Cypress Avenue and took a security box that contained a Social Security card, passport, birth certificate, ID, and collectible coins, police said. The 28-year-old man who lived in the apartment reported the incident to police when he got home.

• On Thursday, Feb. 23, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., a suspect entered an apartment at Seneca Avenue and Bleecker Street through a fire escape window and took two necklaces, two bracelets, three pairs of earrings and $2,800 from a bedroom drawer dresser, police said. The 31-year-old woman living in the apartment reported the incident to police upon returning home.

• On Saturday, Feb. 25, between noon and 8:30 p.m., a suspect got into an apartment through a fire escape window and took 14 rings, four necklaces and four bracelets, police said. The 61-year-old woman who lived in the apartment had left for church at noon and discovered the burglary upon her return, police said.

• On Monday, Feb. 27, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the suspect got into another apartment through a fire escape window near 71st Avenue and 60th Street. The suspect took nine rings and six bracelets, police said. The 66-year-old woman living in the apartment discovered the burglary upon returning home.

• On Monday, Feb. 27, between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., a suspect entered an apartment through a fire escape window at an unspecified address and ransacked the apartment. The 26-year-old woman discovered the break-in upon returning home, and nothing was taken.

• On Wednesday, March 1, between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., the suspect got into an apartment through a fire escape window at Harman Street and Seneca Avenue. The suspect rummaged through the 28-year-old male resident’s property, but took nothing, police said.

• On Thursday, March 2, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., a suspect got into a residence at 71st Avenue and 60th Street through a window and took a necklace reading “AMOR,” two other necklaces, a gold ring with a ruby in the center, and a bracelet, police said. The 57-year-old female resident found out about the burglary upon getting home.

• Around 6:35 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Onderdonk and 69th avenues, the residents of an apartment discovered a man trying to get in through a window. Two girls, ages 8 and 17, fled the apartment for their own safety and the incident was reported to police. The suspect did not get in and nothing was taken.

• On Friday, March 3, between 6 p.m. and 11:35 p.m., the suspect got into an apartment at Cypress Avenue and Harman Street through the fire escape and ransacked the place, police said. The 33-year-old male resident discovered the burglary upon getting home.

• On Wednesday, March 8, between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., the suspect got into an apartment at Cypress Avenue and Harman Street through a fire escape window and took $1,000 from a wallet in the closet as well as a Samsung S6 from the bedroom. The 45-year-old man living in the apartment discovered the burglary upon getting home.

• On Wednesday, March 8, between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., the suspect forced open a rear apartment door at Madison Street and Woodward Avenue and took two Russian medals, two “M” pendants and a bracelet monogrammed and engraved with the name “Maryelle Clark,” police said. The 34-year-old woman living in the apartment, who is not named Maryelle Clark, reported the incident to police upon getting home.

• Between 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 10 and 1:50 p.m. Sunday, March 12, the suspect got into an apartment at Himrod Street and Cypress Avenue through a fire escape window and took $3,000 worth of jewelry, police said. The 49-year-old female resident discovered the burglary upon getting home.

• Between 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 10 and 1:50 p.m. Sunday, March 12, the suspect got into an apartment at Himrod Street and Cypress Avenue through a fire escape window and took a ring, police said. The 24-year-old female resident discovered the burglary upon getting home.

• On Monday, March 13 between 7:45 a.m. and 5 p.m., the suspect got into another apartment at Himrod Street and Cypress Avenue through a fire escape window and took $3,000 worth of jewelry, police said. The 49-year-old female resident discovered the burglary upon getting home.

• On Monday, March 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., the suspect got into yet another apartment at Himrod Street and Cypress Avenue by forcing open the apartment door, and took $300 worth of jewelry, police said. The 35-year-old woman living in the apartment discovered the burglary upon returning home.

Police released surveillance video from one incident on Friday, March 3.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.