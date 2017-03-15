Russian FSB Officers, Hackers Charged In Yahoo Breach

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The United States has announced charges against two Russian security services officers and two hackers, accusing them of a mega data breach at Yahoo that affected at least a half billion user accounts.
In the 47-count indictment, the four are accused of computer hacking, economic espionage and other charges, CBS News reported.
“The involvement and direction of FSB officers with law enforcement responsibilities makes this conduct even more egregious,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord said.
Officials say the hack targeted the email accounts of Russian and U.S. officials, Russian journalists, employees of financial services and other businesses.
One defendant is on the FBI’s list of most wanted cyber criminals while another was taken into custody in Canada.
The charges arise from a compromise of Yahoo user accounts that began at least as early as 2014. Though the Justice Department has previously charged Russian hackers with cybercrime, as well as hackers sponsored by the Chinese and Iranian governments, this is the first criminal case brought against Russian government officials.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)