Spring Break 2017: 5 Must-Haves For The Perfect Beach Getaway

Spring Break season is starting and we’ve got the lowdown on the five best vacation essentials to pack up this holiday. Happy traveling! By Carly Petrone.

Beachmate More: Best Beaches in New York City Whether you’re hitting the beach solo or with the whole gang, you’ll definitely want to make sure to pack your Beachmate. This lightweight kit comes with all the essentials: shovels, buckets and a cooler, along with a tote bag and Velcro straps. You can fill it up with as much or as little as you want, and it’s easy to carry and fit into any vehicle. The best part? There are multiple uses for each piece in the system and it can easily be attached to the backs of chairs (for backpack-like handling) or wrapped around your favorite umbrella. You can even customize your bag by stitching your name on it. The trip to the beach not only just got easier, it just got more fashionable too. Learn more about the Beachmate system and accessories here.

Hydaway More: Best Fitness Gadgets We all know that it’s essential to hydrate when out at the beach or enjoying a hike in the sun. This spring break, pick up the Hydaway Bottle, the next generation of portable hydration. This collapsible water bottle takes up almost no space in your bag and its engineered hinge design makes its super easy to clean – plus it’s dishwasher safe. The fact that this water bottle collapses down into a nice and compact shape (it’s small enough to fit in your back pocket) makes it a must-have for traveling and beyond. Happy drinking!

Safego More: Best Beaches Near NYC We’ve all been there. We’re at the beach and want to go into the ocean or grab something from the car but we can’t leave our stuff. Enter SAFEGO, the portable and stylish safe that secures your belongings when you’re not at home. This lightweight compartment comes with a patented lock mechanism and key access and it’s water resistant. You can even listen to music or charge your phone while your valuables are securely locked inside. Learn more about his travel-friendly product here.

Cougar More: Best Stores For Beach Hats In NYC Now when you hit the beach you don’t have to pack sandals, sneakers, and water shoes. Cougar makes it easy with their functional Spring 2017 collection of sneakers that come in a wide range of fun colors and patterns. These shoes are unique because they’re super lightweight and waterproof! This Canadian-based company has been making waterproof footwear for more than 60, years so you can definitely trust that your feet will stay dry.

treStique More: Easy Summer Makeup Tips To Beat The Heat Just because you’re at the beach doesn’t mean you can’t look your best! Thank goodness for treStique, the cosmetic line that was the first to bring 2-in-1 products with high-performance formulas and refillable tools. Grab their Mini Essentials Set ($50) that comes with three Mini Shadow Crayons, Mini Matte Lip Crayons, Mini Concealer Crayons, two Baby Blush Sticks, and a Baby Bronzer Stick or Mini Highlight Stick all in a Mini Le’ Pak Lux Bag. If you want to keep it simple, try their Mini Trios Set ($32.) This adorable kit comes with any Mini Matte Lip Crayon, Mini Shadow Crayon, and Mini Concealer Crayon. Touching up while you’re out and about is now more convenient than ever.