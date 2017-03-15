Man Attempted To Light Unoccupied NYPD Vehicle On Fire, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s in locating a man they say attempted to light an unoccupied police vehicle on fire early Wednesday morning.
Police say the unidentified man was observed throwing an incendiary device towards a department command post vehicle around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Jersey Street and Benzinger Avenue in Staten Island.
The suspect fled the scene towards York and Brighton Avenues.
There was no damage to the NYPD vehicle and nobody was hurt as a result of the attempted arson.
Police say the suspect is a black male who fled in an unknown vehicle. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.