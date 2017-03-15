Some Rail Service Still Recovering From Snowstorm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Metro-North is operating on a modified schedule into and out of Grand Central Terminal Wednesday as it recovers from the snowstorm.

The railroad said it will have some combined and cancelled trains. It said customers should expect some crowds and delays.

For today March 15th Metro-North will operate a modified schedule Pls see https://t.co/QSmgY4gzA1 for train times or use the Train Time App — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 15, 2017

Metro-North had suspended service at noon Tuesday, but restored limited service in the evening.

Meanwhile, subway express service resumed at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Trains had been running local service only. PATH and Long Island Rail Road trains are running on or close to schedule.

Trains subject to 15 min delays in both directions system-wide due to impacts of yesterday's inclement weather. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 15, 2017

NJ TRANSIT rail service is running on a Presidents Day schedule with system wide delays of up to 15 minutes in both directions.

Buses are on a regular schedule with possible delays and detours. Cross-honoring is in effect.

