Some Rail Service Still Recovering From Snowstorm

Metro-North On Modified Schedule; NJ TRANSIT On Presidents Day Schedule March 15, 2017 8:12 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Metro-North is operating on a modified schedule into and out of Grand Central Terminal Wednesday as it recovers from the snowstorm.

The railroad said it will have some combined and cancelled trains. It said customers should expect some crowds and delays.

Metro-North had suspended service at noon Tuesday, but restored limited service in the evening.

Meanwhile, subway express service resumed at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Trains had been running local service only. PATH and Long Island Rail Road trains are running on or close to schedule.

NJ TRANSIT rail service is running on a Presidents Day schedule with system wide delays of up to 15 minutes in both directions.

Buses are on a regular schedule with possible delays and detours. Cross-honoring is in effect.

