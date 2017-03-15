Widow Testifies In Deadly Short Hills Mall Carjacking Case

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The widow of the man gunned down in a carjacking at the mall in Short Hills took the stand today.
Dustin Friedland was gunned down after doing some holiday shopping at The Mall at Short Hills back in December 2013.
Friedland, an attorney, was returning to the couple’s Range Rover in the mall’s parking lot with his wife Jamie when they were confronted by two men.
A struggle ensued and Dustin was shot in the head.
Basim Henry, 36, is the first of four men charged to stand trial. Henry allegedly acted as the getaway driver.
Authorities say Henry was on supervised release from a 2006 robbery conviction. He had been released from federal prison in 2012.
Kevin Roberts, Karif Ford and Hanif Thompson also face separate trials. All have pleaded not guilty.
A call Jamie Friedland made to 911 revealed it may have been as long as 30 minutes for an ambulance to reach Dustin on the upper level because it was unable to fit underneath the parking deck’s ceiling.