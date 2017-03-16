3/16 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning, folks! Another frigid start out the door with wind chills in the single digits, so make sure to bundle up. We’ll climb into the mid 30s this afternoon, but those winds will still be gusty at times. Also brighter skies with a mix of sun and clouds.
We’ll climb even higher for St. Patty’s Day, into the 40s for most. Even so, below normal for this time of year. After midnight Friday night and into Saturday, there is a chance of a mix turning to rain in the city.
We’ll keep our eyes on that, stay tuned!