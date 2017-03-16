Baby Zebra Born At NY Animal Park During Snow Storm Named ‘Blizzard’

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A baby zebra born at a central New York wild animal park during this week’s snowstorm has been given a fitting name: Blizzard.
The Wild Animal Park, of Chittenango, posted on Facebook asking visitors to suggest names for the foal after it was born at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, when a major storm that would eventually dump more than two feet of snow on the area was underway.
Blizzard was the most popular suggestion.
Wild Animal Park owner Jeff Taylor says Blizzard is very curious and bold and has a “great personality.”
Blizzard is the third zebra to be born at the animal park and the second to be born there since late December.
The animal park is closed for the season. It opens on April 29.
