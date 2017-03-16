Suspects Wanted In Apple Laptop, Designer Gown Theft In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new surveillance video of four suspects accused of stealing an Apple laptop and a designer dress from a Brooklyn home earlier this year.
Three men and one woman broke into the home on Howard Avenue and Monroe Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 28, police said.
Once inside, the suspects stole an Apple Mac Book Pro and a Neiman Marcus designer gown before fleeing the scene, police said.
Police describe the suspects as between 18 and 23 years old. Surveillance video of the suspects can be viewed above.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.