Boomer & Carton: Jets Left ‘High’ And Dry, Boomer’s Defense Team

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Despite the Jets’ reported efforts to lure him to Florham Park, Dont’a Hightower elected to re-sign with the Patriots.
On Thursday morning, Craig said he thinks the Jets were never really serious about signing the free agent linebacker. Boomer also wasn’t certain about Gang Green’s intentions, but did wonder aloud how veteran linebacker David Harris feels.
In addition, all charges against former Jet Darrelle Revis were dismissed after a friend admitted to coming to the veteran cornerback’s defense on the streets of Pittsburgh last month. That prompted Boomer to question who on the Morning Extravaganza staff might come to his rescue in a similar situation.
Have a listen.