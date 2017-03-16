Ice, Snow Flying Off Cars Makes For Dangerous Situation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the snowstorm this week, people are driving around with an unpredictable winter weapon.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, thick snow and ice on the roofs of cars and trucks is not only dangerous, but also against the law. And it can cause serious problems when the snow flies.

“It was very sudden. It came out of nowhere. We weren’t sure if a rock hit or what,” said Greg Hecht. “It was just this loud thud.”

Hecht and Cheryl Li, of Somerset County, New Jersey, were on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near King of Prussia Wednesday morning when a huge chunk hit their windshield.

“We look over to the right and there is a large chunk of ice sticking out my windshield — just half, in half out,” Hecht said.

It is the law in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey – you must clear snow and ice from your car. In Connecticut, it has been dubbed the “Ice Missile Law.”

One woman recently had her car struck by flying ice while driving in Hartford.

“Ice fell off a truck, struck her windshield, and the ice went through her windshield and she got hit by the glass shards,” said Connecticut State Police Trooper Eric Verno.

In New Jersey, authorities said Thursday morning on the Outerbridge Crossing, ice flew off a truck going wet and hit a car going east. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The eastbound lanes were closed for a short period of time.

Later this morning on the Garden State Parkway, ice flew off and hit the windshield of a car in Union.

CBS2’s cameras also captured some snow and ice on top of an NJ TRANSIT bus headed into the Lincoln Tunnel Thursday morning.

CBS2 contacted NJ TRANSIT and a spokesman said the agency is investigating. The spokesman also said the agency’s “policy is to run buses under a rooftop snow blower which has been very effective prior to being placed into service. On rare occasions the machine can leave some residue.”

NJ TRANSIT is now inspecting the entire fleet to make sure all snow is gone. Drivers are advised to check their vehicles too.