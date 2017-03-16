WATCH: Dwayne Bacon Throws Down Vicious Slam Against FGCU

CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
March 16, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: March Madness, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The Florida State Seminoles earned a 3-seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament and with that came a first round date against the 14-seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. FGCU is known as “Dunk City” because of their NCAA Tournament run back in March of 2013, which included plenty of high flying highlights as they made their way to the Sweet 16.

This time around, FGCU has continued that “Dunk City” culture, but in the first half against Florida State, it was the Seminoles’ Dwayne Bacon showing off his dunking prowess.

The ‘Noles took a 40-36 lead into the halftime break thanks in part to Bacon’s 16 points.

