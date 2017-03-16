DEVELOPING: 2 EMS Workers Struck, Critically Injured In The Bronx | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Sources: EMS Workers Struck By Own Ambulance After Theft In The Bronx

March 16, 2017 7:59 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, EMS Workers Struck, Soundview, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Emergency Medical Services workers were struck by their own ambulance after it was stolen in the Bronx late Thursday, sources said.

Around 7:10 p.m., the EMS workers were hit at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx, officials told CBS2.

Sources said the workers were struck by their own ambulance as it was being stolen.

Both EMS workers were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were reported in extremely critical condition.

One person was in police custody in the incident late Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia