Sources: EMS Workers Struck By Own Ambulance After Theft In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Emergency Medical Services workers were struck by their own ambulance after it was stolen in the Bronx late Thursday, sources said.
Around 7:10 p.m., the EMS workers were hit at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx, officials told CBS2.
Sources said the workers were struck by their own ambulance as it was being stolen.
Both EMS workers were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were reported in extremely critical condition.
One person was in police custody in the incident late Thursday.