Falling Ice, Piles Of Snow Causing Problems In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Falling ice and large leftover piles of snow from this week’s winter storm are causing problems for some in Midtown.

A man had to be taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by a piece of ice at 48th and Fifth Avenue, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

Nearby at the intersection of 52nd Street and Sixth Avenue, yellow tape and cones warn pedestrians about ice falling off a building there.

Falling ice and huge piles of frozen rock hard snow here in midtown. This is 52 and sixth #1010wins. pic.twitter.com/EB9wsFXLZf — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) March 16, 2017

“Pretty tough to get around,” said one man who was hit by a small chunk of ice.

Meanwhile, huge piles of frozen snow still remain on sidewalks around the city, including along 52nd Street.

“It’s basically shutting down my business,” a food truck vendor told Schuck. “It’s going to be a rough day. They’ve left a lot of snow on the sidewalk. It would be nice if they got it out of here.”

Crews Thursday morning were seen cleaning piles of snow from Fifth Avenue ahead of Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Due to continued snow removal operations, alternate side parking regulations are suspended through Saturday, but meters remain in effect.