Father Tracks Down Man Accused Of Stalking His Four Kids In Westbury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man accused of following four siblings as they walked home from school, was arrested Wednesday and charged with stalking, police said.
Three sisters ages 15, 14 and 11, and their 13-year-old brother, told their father, 39, that while they were walking home from school on Monday, March 6 and on Tuesday, March 7, a strange man driving a 2007 Toyota followed them and tried to force them to get into his car, detectives said.
The incidents happened near Cross Street and Linden Avenue in Westbury, police said.
On Wednesday, March 8, their father saw the man following his children and was able to take a picture of the stalking suspect, William Renderos-Flores, 22, of Huntington Station, before he sped off, police said.
A week later, detectives found Renderos-Flores at his home and placed him under arrest.
Renderos-Flores is charged with two counts of stalking in the second-degree, four counts of stalking in the third-degree, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of stalking in the fourth degree.
He was scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, March 16.