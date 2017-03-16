Report: Jets Expected To Sign CB Morris Claiborne

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets are reportedly on the verge of landing some much-needed cornerback help.

According to multiple reports, Gang Green is expected to sign former Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets and Ravens both showed interest in Claiborne and Brandon Carr. On Thursday, Baltimore signed Carr, a cornerback who teamed with Claiborne in Dallas, leaving Claiborne for the Jets.

The #Ravens have reached an agreement on a four-year deal with former #Cowboys CB Brandon Carr. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2017

Claiborne was the sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft out of LSU. In five seasons in Dallas, he played in 47 games, starting 43, while intercepting four passes and recovering four fumbles.

He has battled injuries throughout his career and missed nine games last season with a pulled groin. Claiborne has never played a full 16 games and has not played in more than 11 games since his rookie season.

With the Jets, Claiborne would join a secondary that includes Buster Skrine, Juston Burris and Nick Marshall. Marcus Williams, a restricted free agent, is also expected to return after being tendered last week.

The Jets, who ranked 17th in pass defense in 2016, released seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis last week.

New York also brought back defensive tackle Mike Pennel on a one-year deal, SNY reported. The Jets initially claimed Pennel off waivers from the Packers last month, but then released him.

Pennel played in just eight games last season for the Packers after being suspended at the start of the year and at the end, each time for four games, for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.