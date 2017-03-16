Prosecutors Will Not Bring Charges Against De Blasio Over Campaign Fundraising | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Report: Marlins’ Fernandez ‘Probable’ Operator When Boat Crashed

March 16, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Jose Fernandez, Miami Marlins

MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation in the boat crash that killed Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two other men concluded the 24-year-old star was likely operating the vessel when it struck a jetty.

An agency report released Thursday included a chart listing the “probable seating location of occupants” from evidence collected after the crash off Miami Beach.

Fernandez and two others died when the pitcher’s 32-foot boat struck a jetty just after 3 a.m. last Sept. 25. The report says the boat hit at 65.7 mph.

A previous toxicology report determined alcohol and drugs were a factor, adding the trio spent time at a Miami bar beforehand.

Tampa-based attorney Ralph E. Fernandez, a family friend, had questioned whether the pitcher was driving. He didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia