Second Suspect Charged In Brutal Beating On Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second suspect was arrested and charged Thursday in the brutal beating of a man on the Lower East Side last week.
Shachin Gauchan, 23, of Queens, was charged Thursday with assault in the attack early last Friday morning, police said. Another suspect – Nawang Choying, 23, of Queens – was charged on with gang assault in the incident Wednesday, police said.
Held to the ground and beaten, surveillance video outside 156 Orchard St. shows the 24-year-old victim, William Franco, trying to cover his head while two men kick, stomp, and punch him into the pavement around 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police sources told CBS2 Franco and the two men had gotten into an altercation at a nearby bar right before that attack.
The police sources say Franco claims he never met the attackers before Friday morning.
Surveillance video shows the victim protectively covering his head with his hands while the men unleash the kicks and punches.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious condition, police said.
His mother lives about a block away from where the attack happened. CBS2’s Jessica Borg spoke exclusively with her Saturday.
“He’s all right, he’s OK, he doesn’t want to speak,” she said at the time.