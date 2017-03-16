CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
DEVELOPING: EMT Struck, Killed By Own Ambulance In The Bronx | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Second Suspect Charged In Brutal Beating On Lower East Side

March 16, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: Lower East Side, Lower East Side Beating, Orchard Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second suspect was arrested and charged Thursday in the brutal beating of a man on the Lower East Side last week.

Shachin Gauchan, 23, of Queens, was charged Thursday with assault in the attack early last Friday morning, police said. Another suspect – Nawang Choying, 23, of Queens – was charged on with gang assault in the incident Wednesday, police said.

Held to the ground and beaten, surveillance video outside 156 Orchard St. shows the 24-year-old victim, William Franco, trying to cover his head while two men kick, stomp, and punch him into the pavement around 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police sources told CBS2 Franco and the two men had gotten into an altercation at a nearby bar right before that attack.

The police sources say Franco claims he never met the attackers before Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows the victim protectively covering his head with his hands while the men unleash the kicks and punches.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious condition, police said.

His mother lives about a block away from where the attack happened. CBS2’s Jessica Borg spoke exclusively with her Saturday.

“He’s all right, he’s OK, he doesn’t want to speak,” she said at the time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia