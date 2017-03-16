Plows Clearing Heavy Snow, Ice Destroy Dozens Of Mailboxes In Manalapan

MANALAPAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Snowplows ramming into mailboxes. It’s one of the many signs of the dangers and headaches still being felt after the snow storm.

“I couldn’t believe what happened,” Andrew Hartung told TV 10/55’s Brian Conybeare.

Surveillance video captured a Manalapan Township snow plow passing his home and destroying the $150 mail box in the height of the storm.

“I see this plow hauling butt down the street, and I’m like, ‘what’s this guy doing?” he said.

It turns out the same thing happened between 50 and 75 times, according to the Manalapan DPW director.

“It’s not something we’re certainly trying to do,” Alan Spector said.

But he said the heavy ice and snow wasn’t easy to clear.

“The damage to the mailboxes, if that’s the worst thing that happens I apologize, but it’s more important that there were no injuries, there was no accidents,” he said.

Days later, ice and snow are still flying off of vehicles.

“It was very sudden, it came out of nowhere,” Greg Hecht.

Hecht and Cheryl Yi of Somerset County got a shock when they were on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near King of Prussia on Wednesday.

“We look over to the right, and there is a large chunk of ice sticking out my windshield, just half in, half out,” he said.

Laws in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut require drivers to clear off their cars, but not in New York.

Across the city, people are struggling to clear the icy mess away.

Sanitation crews were out in force preparing for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

An army of snow removers cleared 5th Ave, but didn’t get much help from mother nature.

“The challenge for us this year, you know a March storm usually brings favorable weather after, favorable temperatures. We’re not getting that. We’ve stayed in the teens, we’ve stayed int he 20s,” NYC Dep. of Sanitation First Deputy Commissioner, Dennis Diggins explained.