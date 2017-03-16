New Jersey Teen Helps Deliver Baby Girl

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A baby girl in New Jersey came into the world early and with a bang.

A teenager was among a crew of volunteers who helped deliver the baby in the family’s home.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, Angela Windt’s water broke last week at home, two weeks early.

“I looked at my husband, and I said, ‘We are not going to make it to the hospital,'” she said.

So police and the Berkeley Heights Volunteer Rescue Squad rushed to the house. The volunteer EMTs surrounded Windt, all working as a perfect team to deliver baby Eva, even though none of them had ever delivered a baby before.

Among the volunteers was 18-year-old Nicole Segalini, a high school senior who became an EMT just a few months ago. She served as what is called “the catcher” that night.

“When her head fully came out and she was really coming out, I was like, ‘Am I actually doing this? I’m actually delivering a baby.”

The team delivered Eva just 30 minutes after Windt’s water broke.

Segalini got home close to midnight.

“I was like, ‘Dad, you want to hear why I’m late?'” Segalini said. “And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘I delivered a baby.’ And he’s like, ‘What?'”

For the first time since that night, Segalini got a chance to see Eva over FaceTime.

“Oh, she’s even cuter than when she was first born,” Segalini said.

EMTs Samantha Lloyd and Andy Damato also got a chance to visit.

“Oh, we love babies,” Damato said while holding Eva.

Segalini is waiting to hear from the colleges that she applied to. Her plan is to become a surgeon.