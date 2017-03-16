Prosecutors: No Federal Charges For De Blasio, Staff In Campaign Fundraising Probe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No federal charges will be brought against Mayor Bill de Blasio or his staff in connection with a corruption probe, Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim announced Thursday.
The investigation centered around accusations that de Blasio and his aides gave favorable treatment to donors who contributed to his 2013 mayoral election campaign. For nearly a year, federal prosecutors probed donations to the campaign and the mayor’s now-defunct political action committee.
“After careful deliberation, given the totality of the circumstances here and absent additional evidence, we do not intend to bring federal criminal charges against the Mayor or those acting on his behalf relating to the fundraising efforts in question,” Kim said in statement.
“Although it is rare that we issue a public statement about the status of an investigation, we believe it appropriate in this case at this time, in order not to unduly influence the upcoming campaign and Mayoral election,” Kim added.
