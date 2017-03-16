Crews Cleaning Snow From Fifth Avenue Ahead Of Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews are scrambling to get rid of mounds of snow before thousands of people try to line Fifth Avenue for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Thursday morning, Fifth Avenue was bustling with front loaders and dump trucks hauling away snow from this week’s late-winter storm. While city streets are plowed, some sidewalks are still covered.
“I think they did a decent job cleaning up here,” said Stacey Richman. “I hope this is gone by this time tomorrow.”
The city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is the largest in the world and draws an average of two million revelers.
It was 63 degrees and balmy during last year’s parade, but while this year’s conditions may be a little slushier, the colder weather conditions won’t keep spectators away.
“It brings you back to your own home, your heritage,” one woman said.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Friday at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue. It marches up past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street and ends at 79th Street.