3/16 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
It will look better than yesterday, but we’ll still be dealing with a biting breeze out there. Expect temperatures to warm to a little above freezing with wind chills in the 20s.
It stays uneventful tonight with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. It will be cold again with temps falling into the mid 20s by daybreak.
It looks like the sun will win out on your Saint Patrick’s Day, but parade goers should still have a warm coat, hats and gloves. Highs tomorrow will be just a touch milder, at around 40 degrees.
Our next system will try and push in late Friday night into early Saturday with a mix of rain and snow around the area. And through Saturday, it looks like the story doesn’t change much with some snow to the north and rain to the south.
Saturday night will be worth watching though as colder air gets wrapped in; the potential will be there for more snow.
Stay tuned for more!