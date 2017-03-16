NYPD Officer Who Went Viral After Dancing At Gay Pride Parade Dies Of 9/11-Related Cancer

NOW: Mayor, City Officials Discuss Trump's Proposed Budget, Impact On NYC | Watch1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 16, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Michael Hance, NYPD

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An NYPD officer who became a social media sensation after dancing with a marcher at the city’s gay pride parade has died.

Michael Hance died Sunday of 9/11-related cancer. He was 44.

A video of Hance dancing in uniform and getting a kiss on the cheek at the 2015 Gay Pride parade has been seen by more than 8 million YouTube viewers.

The Gay Officers Action League said Hance represented the best of what police officers are about.

“Although not a member of GOAL NY or the LGBTQ Community, he certainly brought a smile to all of our faces when he danced,” the group wrote on a fundraising page for Hance’s family.

Paige Ponzeka, who shot the video, said, “I never had the chance to meet him but really wish I did. Thanks for being so awesome that day Officer Hance, as I’m sure you were most of the days.”

The 17-year NYPD officer is survived by two children.

He started his career on the force in the 105th Precinct.

He had been assigned to 111th Precinct in Bayside, Queens since 2008.

