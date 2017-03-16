‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC Fight Night 106, Duke Roufus And Brian Cambpell

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This week on the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap an absolutely chaotic UFC Fight Night 106, catch up with Tyron Woodley’s head coach, Duke Roufus, and welcome Brian Campbell to the CBS Sports family.
From the mixed martial arts homeland of Brazil, UFC Fight Night: Fortaleza saw legends Vitor Belfort and Shogun Rua lead an action-packed card that yet again followed an “underwhelming” pay-per-view event. Pete and Ike talk about what’s next for Saturday’s biggest winner, UFC rising star Kelvin Gastelum, and what Brazilian legend he wants next.
Joining the guys, Roufus, the legendary head coach of RoufuSport and a former champion kickboxer, shared his wealth of fight knowledge and gave updates on some of the talented fighters under his tutelage. Roufus touched on Tyron Woodley’s UFC 209 title fight aftermath and what’s next for the Pettis brothers and gave an update on former WWE star CM Punk.
Also on this week’s episode, “Outside the Cage” welcomes the newest member to the CBS sports community, combat sports reporter Brian Campbell, formerly of ESPN. Pete and Ike laid out the red carpet for Campbell, and juked and jived with one of the sports’ best about the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather super fight, boxing’s new direction and a conspiracy (of course) for old time sake.
