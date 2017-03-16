LISTEN: Mitch Henderson Says He’s Proud Of His Princeton Team After Tough NCAA Tournament Loss

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Princeton coach Mitch Henderson was disappointed yet proud Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers lost to Notre Dame in a 60-58 heartbreaker in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Henderson appeared as a guest on Mike Francesa’s WFAN show shortly afterward.
“I’m so proud of the group, Mike,” Henderson said by phone. “You know how this is. It’s hard to see it end, but we gave ourselves opportunities against a good Notre Dame team.
“All season they’ve taken punches and responded, and I thought our defense to under 40 percent in the second field in the field, which is the only way you get back into these games. And we had multiple looks to take that game, and it would have been great.”
To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.