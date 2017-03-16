Residents On Edge As Burglar Hits Dozens Of Homes In Ridgewood, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a serial burglar has been hitting home after home in Queens in the middle of the night.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, the suspect has left many in the Ridgewood neighborhood on edge.

“Actually the police came to our door and was warning everyone in the neighborhood that there were robberies,” Matthew Bernard said.

Surveillance video was just released by police in hopes that someone recognizes him, but reports have been coming in since December 30 of 2016.

Police said he’s hit 31 homes.

Finley Bomer-Lawson thinks his may be one of them. The suspect has a pattern on entering through the fire escape and then a window.

“I was really lucky. I lost a few hundred dollars worth of stuff,” Bomer-Lawson said, “An X-Box actually, a game system and all the games that went with it.”

Police said he recently robbed three people in a building on Cypress Avenue between last Friday and Monday.

From January 19th to the 23rd, he targeted a building on Madison Street and 64th Street where he took a plastic bag of perfume, a camera, a laptop, and other items.

On February 13, he targeted Woodbine Street and Nicholas Ave.

The burglaries have Tasha Ramos terrified.

“From what I heard they caught him in a home with a flashlight,” she said, “It would be really scary. You never know what his intentions are.”

The victim screamed, and he took off.

Through 31 incidents over 76 days, the suspect took off with more than $12,000 cash, and $13,000 worth of jewelry inside of ten blocks.

“It was really frightening when it happened to me. It made me feel unsafe,” Bomer Lawson said.

Residents said they like their neighborhood, they just want this guy off the streets.