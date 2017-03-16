Disoriented Man Ends Up Driving On Train Tracks In Suffern, Police Say

SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A driver became disoriented and ended up stuck on the railroad tracks in Suffern Thursday, police said.
Suffern police were called Thursday afternoon after a car was spotted rolling down the southbound tracks near the Suffern train station.
Police found the car stuck on the southbound track with the driver still at the scene.
The driver, an 81-year-old man, became disoriented and drove his car off the train platform at the Suffern station, and then drove north on the tracks before getting stuck, police said.
All trains were stopped for a period of time while police used a heavy-duty tow truck to remove the car.
There were no injuries.