3/17 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine will dominate the remainder of the afternoon for parade goers, but again, it will be chilly out there. Highs will be just a tad warmer than yesterday in the low 40’s.
Clouds will fill in tonight, especially late. And before daybreak, we could even see some snow/rain showers, but mainly inland. Temps will fall into the low 30’s by daybreak.
Snow and rain will gradually spread west to east tomorrow, but we’re not expecting much in the way of accumulations; in fact, areas far east may be totally spared during the daylight hours. Outside of that, expect mostly cloudy skies, a brisk breeze, and highs around 40°.
More snow will fill in later Saturday into Saturday night with the most snow falling to the east; additional accumulations are possible to the east on Sunday if the system lingers offshore.
It looks like winter’s not leaving quietly!