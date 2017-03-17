3/17 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Not as cold to start around the city, but below normal for sure! Today starts off in the upper 20s and top off in the lower to mid 40s. Oh yeah, Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
If you’re out about town, bundle up and bring the sunglasses. We will be under high pressure, which translates to nice skies all day long.
Saturday, expect some clouds and some light, mixed precipitation. There could be some more significant snow on the east end if the low re-generates and pulls in cold air, giving them more snow.
Check in soon for the latest!
G