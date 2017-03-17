St. Patrick's Day: Parade Guide | Where To Celebrate | Transit Schedules & Street Closures | Best Irish Pubs

Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Friday Morning Update

March 17, 2017 6:02 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Jerry Recco saved his best for last.

The “update maven” did his thing on Friday, recapping the first half of the opening round of the NCAA tournament, a Thursday that included more bonehead blunders than buzzer-beaters.

After hearing the call of Princeton’s game-winning shot attempt against Notre Dame, Craig had more than a few things to say. The rest of the morning show crew was quick to point out that Carton isn’t so perfect when he does play-by-play.

Jerry also provided the latest on another embarrassing Knicks loss and the night on ice, plus Craig shared his feelings on the recent Matt Harvey pictures.

