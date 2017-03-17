St. Patrick's Day: Parade Guide | Where To Celebrate | Transit Schedules & Street Closures | Best Irish Pubs

Boomer & Carton Podcast: March 17, 2017

March 17, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig did their annual thing live from Connolly’s in Midtown on St. Patrick’s Day, and for the eighth straight year it was a show to remember.

In addition to NCAA tournament talk, the guys did what many NBA and NFL teams do: had fun at the expense of the Knicks and Jets.

Plus, Craig had some strong opinions on the latest pictures of Matt Harvey with a model.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

