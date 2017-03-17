CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Lenten Leniency: Many Catholics Get Green Light To Have Corned Beef For St. Patrick’s Day

March 17, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: St. Patrick's Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Many Roman Catholics who ordinarily abstain from eating meat on Fridays during the 40 days before Easter have been given a “Paddy Pardon” for St. Patrick’s Day.

Many bishops across the country are giving the green light to eating the traditional corned beef and cabbage this year, The Washington-based Catholic News Service reported.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York told parishioners in a letter in January they would be permitted to eat corned beef  and other meat dishes on the holiday.

As of late February, dioceses or archdioceses allowing the pardon also included Baltimore; Milwaukee; St. Paul and Minneapolis; Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Omaha, Nebraska; and Jefferson City, Missouri.

Catholics were advised that if they enjoyed the dispensation they should do an extra act of charity in exchange.

Catholics typically refrain from eating meat on Fridays during the Lenten Season which begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter Sunday.

