Trump And Merkel Discuss NATO, ISIS During Day Of Talks At White House

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House Friday for a series of discussions on strengthening NATO and fighting the Islamic State group.

The two leaders posed for photographers in the Oval Office before a one-on-one meeting, with Trump at one point joking “send a good picture back to Germany, please.”

Following their day of meetings, the two held a joint news conference Friday afternoon during which Trump stressed the need to protect the U.S. from what he calls “radical Islamic terrorism.”

The remarks come days after a federal court again struck down his executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. refugee program and barring people from a handful of Muslim-majority countries.

Trump said that both countries must protect themselves from the threat.

“Immigration is a privilege, not a right, and the safety of our citizens must always come first, without question,” the president said.

Trump spent a good part of 2016 bashing the chancellor, accusing her of “ruining” Germany for allowing an influx of refugees into Germany.

While Merkel insists that Germany will continue to take in people who genuinely need protection, her government has toughened asylum rules.

Trump also said he told Merkel that he has “strong support” for NATO but that allies “must pay what they owe.”

Trump, making his first appearance with Merkel, opened their White House news conference by saying that “many nations owe vast sums of money” and that situation is “very unfair to the United States.”

Trump said these nations need “to pay their fair share” in order to receive the promise of defense from the rest of the alliance.

The president has long complained that the U.S. shoulders too much of the burden of the cost of the alliance, which now comprises 28 nations.

Merkel said she was encouraged that Trump supports NATO, stressed its vital role and pledged that Germany will increase its own payments.

Merkel was originally supposed to visit the White House Tuesday, but that meeting was delayed due to snow.

Of her visit with Trump, Merkel said that it’s “much better to talk to one another than about one another.”

