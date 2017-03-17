NYPD Officers Find Duck In Brooklyn Subway Station

March 17, 2017 9:30 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Getting around with snow still on the ground can be tricky – especially if you have webbed feet.

NYPD Transit Police posted a video Friday of a duck that was found at the Jefferson Street L Train station in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

It was not clear if the bird ducked the fare or not, but officers joked that the duck was trying to head south for warmer weather.

“All in a day’s work. All in a day’s work,” the officers were heard saying as they carried the duck out of the station.

The duck was placed in a box and released outside.

