Oregon Shows Off Its Depth In 93-77 Win Over Iona In NCAA Tournament

March 17, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Iona Basketball, NCAA Tournament

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — With star big man Chris Boucher cheering in a bulky knee brace from the sidelines, Tyler Dorsey scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures, and No. 3 seed Oregon beat 14th-seeded Iona 93-77 Friday in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region.

The Ducks (30-5) showed they have depth and sheer athleticism to make a special March run, just as coach Dana Altman hoped this week when he challenged role players to make larger contributions in shot-blocker Boucher’s absence.

Iona star Jordan Washington gave his team a huge scare when he went down hard under Oregon’s basket, screaming in pain and grabbing his lower left leg with 1:12 to go before halftime. But the senior forward returned to start the second half and finished with 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting and 11 rebounds in his final college game for the Gaels (22-13).

Iona is still looking for its first tournament win since 1979. The Gaels have reached the Big Dance four of the past six seasons.

