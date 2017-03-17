Report: Jets, Morris Claiborne Agree To 1-Year, $5 Million Deal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Morris Claiborne is headed to the Jets.
Gang Green and the former Cowboys cornerback have agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Claiborne was the sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft out of LSU. In five seasons in Dallas, he played in 47 games, starting 43, while intercepting four passes and recovering four fumbles.
He has battled injuries throughout his career and missed nine games last season with a pulled groin. Claiborne has never played a full 16 games and has not played in more than 11 games since his rookie season.
Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets and Ravens both showed interest in Claiborne and Brandon Carr. Baltimore signed Carr, a cornerback who teamed with Claiborne in Dallas, leaving Claiborne for the Jets.
With the Jets, Claiborne would join a secondary that includes Buster Skrine, Juston Burris and Nick Marshall. Marcus Williams, a restricted free agent, is also expected to return after being tendered last week.
The Jets, who ranked 17th in pass defense in 2016, released seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis last week.