Body Found In Burning Car At Jones Beach State Park

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A person was found dead in a burning car at Jones Beach State Park late Friday afternoon, authorities said.
New York State Park police and Wantagh fire crews were called shortly before 5 p.m. for a report of a fire at the Field Five parking lot at Jones Beach shortly before 5 p.m., according to State Parks.
As the fire was extinguished, the body of an unidentified person was found in the vehicle, State Parks said.
The discovery was under investigation late Friday, and further details were not released.