Quarterback Josh McCown To Visit Jets, Report Says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Still searching for their starting quarterback, the Jets are reportedly bringing journeyman Josh McCown in for a visit.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McCown will be in Florham Park on Friday and Saturday.

Speaking of QBs… FA QB Josh McCown is on his way to #Jets, source said. He’s visiting with them today & tomorrow. Also has #Cowboys interest — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

McCown, who turns 38 in July, spent the past two seasons with the Browns. He began last year as a backup before seeing action in five games, three as the starter. He completed 54.6 percent of his passes for 1,100 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in 2016.

The 14-year veteran also has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is just 18-42 as a starter.

The Cowboys also have reportedly expressed interest in McCown, but the Jets can offer him something Dallas cannot: an opportunity to start.

New York is in the market for a quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith became free agents. Smith is expected to sign with the Giants as a backup.

The Jets reportedly don’t view Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg as their Week 1 starter.

Gang Green also has expressed interest in former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, according to reports. Other possibilities in free agency include Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III or Tony Romo, who could be released by the Cowboys any day. The Jets could also explore trades for Denver’s Trevor Siemian, Cleveland’s Brock Osweiler or Cincinnati’s A.J. McCarron.

McCown won’t be the only visitor to the Jets’ facility. According to Newsday, tight end Mychal Rivera will be in Florham Park on Monday.

Rivera, 26, spent the past four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. Last season, he caught 18 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown.