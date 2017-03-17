Lynbrook LIRR Station ‘In Drastic Need Of Repairs,’ Riders Complain

LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some suburban commuters said they’ve had it with their deteriorating train station.

The LIRR promises a fix could be as soon as six months away, but some in Lynbrook said that is too long to wait.

Commuters called a CBS2 news crew to the Lynbrook LIRR station. It’s 79-years-old and in drastic need of repair, riders complained.

“It hasn’t changed in years. Just not right for a community that is so beautiful. It represents that we don’t care,” Kathleen Hannan said.

The mayor of Lynbrook said everyone here cares. He and local lawmakers have been urging the LIRR for speedy renovations.

“The leakage in the canopies, we have cement down here that is held up by plywood. I’ve had engineers come down and tell me the train’s safe. Well I know the train’s safe, it’s on stanchions, but it isn’t safe outside,” Mayor William Hendrick said.

The LIRR told CBS2 Lynbrook is already inline for a $10-million renovation as part of the governor’s capital program — which will include major positive changes including; repairs to the elevated rail structure and platform rooms.

Work won’t begin until the fall.

For now chunks of crumbling concrete are being caught by mesh nets. More appear to be needed.

Commuters stand under exposed, leaking, rusty pipes on deteriorating platforms.

“If they want to do a fare hike there should be capital improvements,” Hendrick said.

Sunday will mark the sixth time since 2009, that the MTA has raised fares. Some commuters wish improvements would occur even half as often.