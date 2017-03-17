CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Lynbrook LIRR Station ‘In Drastic Need Of Repairs,’ Riders Complain

March 17, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer McLogan, Long Island Railroad, Lynbrook, William Hendrick

LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some suburban commuters said they’ve had it with their deteriorating train station.

The LIRR promises a fix could be as soon as six months away, but some in Lynbrook said that is too long to wait.

Commuters called a CBS2 news crew to the Lynbrook LIRR station. It’s 79-years-old and in drastic need of repair, riders complained.

“It hasn’t changed in years. Just not right for a community that is so beautiful. It represents that we don’t care,” Kathleen Hannan said.

The mayor of Lynbrook said everyone here cares. He and local lawmakers have been urging the LIRR for speedy renovations.

“The leakage in the canopies, we have cement down here that is held up by plywood. I’ve had engineers come down and tell me the train’s safe. Well I know the train’s safe, it’s on stanchions, but it isn’t safe outside,” Mayor William Hendrick said.

The LIRR told CBS2 Lynbrook is already inline for a $10-million renovation as part of the governor’s capital program — which will include major positive changes including; repairs to the elevated rail structure and platform rooms.

Work won’t begin until the fall.

For now chunks of crumbling concrete are being caught by mesh nets. More appear to be needed.

Commuters stand under exposed, leaking, rusty pipes on deteriorating platforms.

“If they want to do a fare hike there should be capital improvements,” Hendrick said.

Sunday will mark the sixth time since 2009, that the MTA has raised fares. Some commuters wish improvements would occur even half as often.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia