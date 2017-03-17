Report: Giants Expected To Sign Ex-Jets QB Geno Smith

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The news keeps coming hot and heavy on the Big Blue front.

Just minutes after reports surfaced saying the Giants had reached agreement on a new long-term contract with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that they were also expected to sign former Jets quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith is expected to take a physical this weekend with the Giants, and if everything goes well could sign with the team on Monday, Schefter reported.

Giants expected to sign former Jets QB Geno Smith, per @JordanRaanan and me. Smith and Brandon Marshall teammates again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2017

Smith, who was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2013 draft out of West Virginia, became a free agent on March 9, the first day of the new NFL year.

The veteran quarterback started for the Jets as a rookie, but turnovers and general enigmatic play limited him to just 30 starts over his first four seasons. Smith replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starter in Week 7 of 2016, but suffered a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens and missed the remainder of the season.

The expected move comes on the heels of the Giants also signing veteran Josh Johnson to a two-year deal on Friday. Both Smith and Johnson are expected to battle in training camp for the backup role behind starter Eli Manning.

Smith finished his tenure with the Jets with a 12-18 record as a starter. Overall, he threw for 5,962 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.