CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Residents Say Newark Laundromat Robbery Is Symptom Of Larger Problem

March 17, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Joseph McCallum, Meg Baker, Newark, West Ward

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A regular wash and fold routine at the laundromat spun out of control when two people posing as customers took items that were not theirs.

The thieves in the West Ward of Newark were not after what you might think at a local laundromat — they didn’t go for cash or coins — they snagged other people’s clothes.

People said the suspects came into the 12th Ave laundromat last Friday, around 1:45 p.m. and purchased plastic bags from the cashier, then emptied clothing from dryers into the bags and left.

“If you look around at this neighborhood you wouldn’t be surprised at the level of crime, drugs, and prostitution, and people are unemployed. At the end of the day people are going to come and take it from you and I,” Tawanna Roebuck told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

One employee was there when the customer returned to find his clothes missing.

“The guy called the police. The police came last week,” she said.

Workers at the laundromat said they are not responsible for watching the machines, so if you put a load in, you should probably stay and wait.

“This area where a lot of people come in and out of. You got some good people, but some bad people,” Moenez said.

Roebuck said the theft speaks to broader issues in the neighborhood.

“Unless they’re provided with services for employment, drug addiction that’s going to happen. We’re lucky that it wasn’t worse than that. It was just clothing that was stolen,” she said.

West Ward Councilman Joseph McCallum would not go on camera, but said there is still a lot to do to improve the quality of life in the area, but said he has increased outreach services.

Authorities are asking for help identifying the thieves. police said the duo left in a large silver or tan colored SUV, possibly a Tahoe.

Since the thieves struck, police have increased patrols in the area.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia