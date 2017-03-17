Judge: No Special Prosecutor In ‘Bridgegate’ Complaint Against Chris Christie

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — For the third time, a judge in New Jersey has ruled a special prosecutor won’t be appointed to oversee a criminal complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.
Friday’s decision dealt a defeat to the criminal misconduct complaint filed last fall by former firefighter William Brennan.
WEB EXTRA: Read the judge’s order and opinion (.pdf)
His complaint alleged Christie failed to act to stop an alleged political retaliation plot against a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse him.
Three ex-Christie allies have been convicted or pleaded guilty.
State Superior Court Judge Bonnie Mizdol and a municipal court judge have also denied Brennan’s request.
“Judge Mizdol refuses to address an obvious conflict of interest. Nowhere in her decision does she state that there is no conflict,” Brennan said after the judge refused his request. “I am appealing this lack of a decision forthwith. The government of NJ is a racketeering-influenced corrupt organization, I intend to change that with the help of fellow concerned citizens.”
Brennan argued although the state attorney general and Bergen County prosecutor, both appointed by Christie, removed themselves, their subordinates also would have a conflict of interest.
