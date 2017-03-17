NYC Drone Film Festival Flies Into Town This Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Oscars were held last month, but awards season isn’t over yet!
This weekend the Third Annual NYC Drone Film Festival is taking place in the city.
The short films show off the powerful aerial images that can be captured by drone aircraft.
“It can go anywhere you want, and that’s amazing as long as the operator is good enough to put it there,”
Randy Scott Slavin, founder and director of the NYC Drone Film, said. “You see them on every film set, you see them on every commercial set you see them on TV all the time.”
Thirty-two films are battling for prizes in categories including extreme sports, landscape and documentary.
Click here for schedule and ticket information.