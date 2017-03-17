Thousands To Line Fifth Avenue For Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — What’s billed as the world’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade steps off on Fifth Avenue Friday morning.

More than 150,000 people are expected to march from 44th to 79th streets. Before the parade, a special mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

This year’s parade is dedicated to New York’s catholic charities and the New York State Police, both of which are 100 years old this year.

Limerick native Michael J. Dowling, President & CEO of Northwell Health, will serve as the Grand Marshal of this year’s parade.

Preparations this year included lots of plowing and snow removal following Tuesday’s storm.

If you’re taking mass transit to the parade, there are a number of options available.

The Long Island Rail Road is offering six extra westbound trains on Friday morning on the Babylon, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.

Ten additional eastbound trains will leave from Penn Station between 1:50 p.m. and 3:49 p.m on the Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington, Far Rockaway and Ronkonkoma branches.

The MTA is reminding customers that alcohol is banned on the LIRR and Metro-North.

Alcoholic Beverages Not Permitted on Trains, Platforms or at Stations on Saint Patrick's Day. See https://t.co/BGAslRktMQ. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 17, 2017

Any alcoholic beverages found by MTA police will be confiscated. The ban will be enforced through 5 a.m. Saturday.

NJ TRANSIT is offering extra bus service for passengers heading to and from the parade. Passengers are reminded to purchase roundtrip tickets at the start of Friday’s trip.

For rail passengers, no liquids of any kind in any type of container will be permitted on any trains heading to and from New York and Hoboken. No beverages are allowed on buses.

NJ TRANSIT will have employees on hand at Secaucus Junction, Aberdeen/Matawan, Middletown and Penn Station to assist rail customers.

